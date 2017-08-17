APC, PDP renew battle in Gombe

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday announced that seven political parties would participate in Saturday’s bye-election for Dukku Constituency seat in Gombe House of Assembly.

Although seven parties will participate, the election is expected to be a straight contest between Nigeria’s two main parties, the ruling APC and the opposition PDP.

The PDP is the governing party in Gombe.

In a statement by its acting secretary, John Irem, in Abuja, the commission listed the parties and their candidates as Action Alliance, with Mohammed Mohammed and Accord Party, Abubakar Hashimu.

Others, it stated, were All Democratic Peoples Movement, Yakubu Abubakar; All Progressives Congress, APC, A. Inuwa; and Green Party of Nigeria, Muhammed Hashidu.

The list also included Labour Party with Sirajo Mahammed as flag bearer and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sadiku Malala.

The bye-election became necessary following the death in July of Gambo Kabade, who represented the constituency in the assembly.

