Boko Haram kills three Borno farmers, kidnaps one

Boko Haram insurgents have killed three farmers and abducted one at the Moloi area of Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the insurgents attacked the farmers at a farm some few kilometres away from the village.

A witness, Ali Alhaji, said that the farmers went to work in their farms but did not return home in the evening.

Mr. Alhaji said that their families then alerted other people in the village on the missing farmers who dispatched a search team who recovered their corpses from the bush.

“The inhabitants alongside a team of vigilante members searched the bush and recovered the corpses.

“The deceased had their hands tied behind their back and their heads chopped off and placed on their back,” he said.

Mr. Alhaji added that one other farmer went missing after the attack, and that his motorcycle was found on his farm.

Another inhabitant of the village, Ibrahim Bukar, said the slain farmers were buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

“They were butchered to death in a horrific and barbaric manner,” Mr. Bukar said.

Efforts to get comments of military and police authorities on the incident were unsuccessful, but a competent security Source confirmed the story.

The source, however, said the deceased were members of a vigilance group.

(NAN)