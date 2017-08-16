Hunters foil attack on Adamawa villages, kill Boko Haram commander

Related News

Local hunters said on Wednesday that they killed a Boko Haram leader and foiled attacks on two villages in Adamawa State.

The hunters foiled the Tuesday night attacks by the insurgents on Bakin Dutse and Gadamayo villages in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to local officials, the insurgents had earlier on Monday night attacked Nyibango and Muduhu communities in the area.

The attack came a few days after a similar incident in a neighbouring village in the area, known as Mildu, where seven people were reported to have been killed by the insurgents.

Locals said that the insurgents tried to steal food and medical items in Gadamayo and Bakin Dutse after the residents had fled to the bush, but the insurgents were later repelled by the hunters.

“Our brave hunters deployed to assist soldiers engaged the insurgents who fled. Few weapons were seized from them,” a resident of one of the villages said.

“This attack came less than two days after an attack on three villages in the same area,” the chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammad, said.

“They were on rampage to steal food and medical supplies. Even on Monday night, they raided Nyibango and other village.”

Akintoye Badare, a Nigerian Army major and spokesperson of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

But the spokesperson of the hunters in Madagali, Ali Hammajabu, confirmed the incident.

“Yesterday at about 11 p.m., our hunters successfully averted an attempted massive raid on villages of Bitu, Gadamayo and Bakin Dutsi.

“The terrorists who were on their way to attack selected communities were ambushed on receiving intelligence report of the terrorists’ intention; so, we engaged them and in the process a Boko Haram commander who was in a military half-dress with plain hair was killed.

“The killed Boko Haram leader was wearing a vest that belonged to one of our famous commander Bukar Jimeta who was killed by the insurgents recently.

“We saw the corpse this morning though there is signs of bloods indicating that some corps were dragged.

“We found two AK47 rifles, and police teargas canister which we handed over to soldiers in Madagali.”