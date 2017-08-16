‎APC receives report of reconciliation committee

Related News

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Tuesday received the report of the party’s six-member fact-finding and reconciliation committee on Bauchi State at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

The report was submitted by the committee chairman, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

He was accompanied by other committee members: Lawrence Onoja, Oserheimen Osunbor, Lawal Isa, Gambo Magaji and Yahaya Alfa who served as secretary of the committee.

Mr. Ngige said the committee met with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, some members of the National Assembly and the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, in the course of its committee’s fact-finding and reconciliatory engagements.

He said relevant party members in Bauchi State were ready for peace and reconciliation.

“The committee noticed that there remained an overarching desire for peace and reconciliation provided certain minimum conditions are met. Whatever roles and actions each individual played or took, the interest of the party seemed to be the dominant consideration.”

At the meeting, Mr. Oyegun promised that the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, will work expeditiously to take further action on the report and recommendations.

He thanked the committee for carrying out the task on behalf of the party.

“I can give you one assurance that we will proceed expeditiously to take such further action and whatever is necessary to crack the hard nut of restoring peace to Bauchi state,” Mr Oyegun said.

It would be recalled that the APC had recently raised two fact-finding and reconciliation panels to look into the disquiet among the party’s members in Kogi and Bauchi states.

The party had named the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and party chieftain, Tony Momoh, to lead the committees in Bauchi and Kogi States, respectively.