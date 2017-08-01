Ex-Bauchi State Deputy Gov. Muhammad-Gadi dies at 70

Related News

A former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Garba Muhammad-Gadi, has died at the age of 70 years, a family source said on Tuesday.

A close relative to the deceased, Abdurrahman Nuhu-Bayero, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria that Muhammad-Gadi died in an India hospital on Tuesday.

He said the late politician is survived by three wives and 15 children.

He also said arrangements were at an advanced stage to transport the body home for burial.

Muhammad-Gadi, who is the Danburan Katagum, served as deputy governor under the administration of Isa Yuguda from 2007 to 2011.

He was also the National Chairman, Merger Committee which supervised the fusing of CPC with other political parties that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In his reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari said the death of Mr. Gadi has robbed Nigeria of one of its “finest men of principle and integrity who set an enviable standard worthy of emulation.”

In a condolence statement issued in Abuja on Monday on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that, “despite the negative perception of politicians, there are still honourable men among such as Alhaji Garba Gadi.”

According to the President Buhari, loyalty to a principle was one of Gadi’s greatest quality.

He recalled that the deceased was impeached because he rejected opportunism for the sake of principle, a quality he said, was uncommon among our politicians.

Mr. Buhari said he held Mr. Gadi in the highest esteem for standing by his principles, in spite of the risks in doing so.

The president prayed to Allah to forgive the sins of the late Deputy Governor, and condoled his family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the APC.