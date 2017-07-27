Enugu governor sacks three commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has dropped three commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday.

Those affected were commissioners for Information, Godwin Udeuhele; Youth and Sport, Charles Ndukwe; and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Smart Ogbe.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Uwakwe Abugu, confirmed the development to Government House correspondents in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two commissioner nominees earlier screened by the state House of Assembly were sworn-in during the State Executive Council meeting.

Those sworn-in are Ogbuagu Anikwe, a veteran journalist who takes charge of the Information Ministry while Joseph Udedi was posted to Ministry of Youth and Sport.

Until his appointment, Mr. Anikwe was the Chairman, Editorial Board of Business Day Newspapers and had worked at various times with the Guardian and Daily Times newspapers.

NAN reports also that the third commissioner nominee also cleared by the assembly, Donatus Ani, was absent during the event.

According to Mr. Abugu, the change is the first step by the governor to reshape his cabinet for effective delivery of good governance to the people.

Some governors in South-eastern states have recently effected changes in their cabinets.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia recently dissolved the state executive council.

Also, the Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, sacked his cabinet in May.