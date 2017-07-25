UN Sec-Gen condemns suicide attacks on Maiduguri IDP camps

Related News

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned the suicide attacks on July 24 in two camps for internally displaced persons near Maiduguri, Borno State, in North-east Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday from New York by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, the UN scribe expressed abhorrence at the terrorist acts that targeted people who had already fled their homes as a result of Boko Haram violence.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to the people and government of Nigeria for the loss of lives in the attacks.

While wishing a quick recovery to those injured, he called for those responsible for this heinous act to be swiftly brought to justice.

He also reiterated the United Nations support to the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism in full observance of international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law.