Despite repeated suicide attacks, Boko Haram is decimated – Borno Governor

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima said the government is working on strategies to curb the recent resurgence of suicide bombings by Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

Mr. Shettima stated this on Monday shortly after emerging from a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Nigeria’s Service Chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Suicide attacks by Boko Haram have increased recently, the latest being three separate explosions at Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Dalori, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Before then, Boko Haram has been carrying out suicide bombings around the University of Maiduguri and on the outskirts of the city along Damboa road.

Mr. Shettima, in a brief chat with State House correspondents, said the resurgence of suicide attacks is a sign that the terror group is being decimated.

“If you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs two years ago with the current state of affairs, there is cause for celebration to me personally; even these suicide bombings is a sign of weakness on the part of Boko Haram, ” he said.

The Borno governor said two years ago the insurgents controlled 22 out of the 27 local government areas in the state.

“They have been sufficiently decimated. I am not underrating their capacity from the state but these are lunatics who basks on the opportunity of publicity to kill and maim so that they can get greater regard in the global Jihadist community.

“Definitely we are also coming up with robust response towards addressing this issue of suicide bombing,” he said.

Mr. Shettima said the meeting with Mr. Osinbajo was an “exploratory ” one to review ideas on the rebuilding of the North-east.

“The federal government has magnanimously decided to support us in the Bama initiative; a very beautiful pilot scheme which we hope will be replicated in all parts of the devastated North-east,” he said.

The Bama initiative is a policy put in place by the state government to rebuild all infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram when they took over the town in 2014.

The governor said the initiative is “about restoring the dignity of our people, about rebuilding lives, infrastructure such as schools, clinic; it’s about giving hope to the hopeless.”

He said as its contribution to the rebuilding of the region, the federal government has expressed its readiness to help in rehabilitation of educational and health infrastructure.

“Education as we have repeatedly said is the game changer, the federal government is desirous of assisting us in rehabilitating educational and health infrastructures so that the people can get back on their feet once and for all,” he said.