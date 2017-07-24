Nigerian govt to commence comprehensive rebuilding initiative for North-east

Related News

The Federal Government of Nigeria says it would soon kick-off the implementation of a comprehensive rebuilding plan for the North-east areas that were ravaged in recent years of terrorist-insurgency.

According to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over a government-wide meeting that included the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, federal ministers and service chiefs, “The plan is very clear, we all know what direction we should be headed,” regarding the reconstruction of the North-east.

While the whole region is intended to be covered eventually, the plan opens with Bama Local Government including several towns in an initiative that would lead to the construction of 3000 new homes, 10 police stations, 18 primary and secondary schools, health centres, creation of Special Bama Squad for security and the recruitment of 1500 local hunters as Agro Rangers, among others.

Under what has been termed as the Bama Initiative, the Federal Government will contribute 67 per cent of the funding, while Borno State would provide the balance of 33 per cent.

“It is a partnership that is certainly going to work,” according to Governor Kashim Shettima.

Mr. Osinbajo chaired the meeting attended by the Ministers of Defence; Mansur Dan-Ali, and Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, both retired generals of the Nigerian Army, the Budget & National Planning Minister (of State), Zainab Ahmed; and the Power, Works & Housing Minister (of State), Mustapha Shehuri.

Other top government functionaries included the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; the National Security Adviser to the President, Baba Munguno; as well as military, police and civil defence chiefs, and the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

Under the Bama Initiative, covering towns such as Bama, Banki, Gulumba Gara and others, the Federal Government in partnership with the Borno State government is expected to carry out actual re-construction of houses for the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as provide infrastructure such as roads for Bama town and adjoining communities.

The Initiative will also see to the kitting and deployment of thousands of police officers and officers of the National Security, Civil Defence Corps who are expected to be trained for the special task.

Equally, 20 doctors, 100 nurses and other relevant health officers are to be recruited to provide essential health services for the town, in addition to employment of teachers who will be deployed to 18 new schools to be constructed in the areas.

FROM LEFT: Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen Mansur Dan-Ali; Gov Kashim Shettima of Borno State and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during a meeting on the reconstruction of North-East at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday (24/7/17) 03754/24/7/17/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

Road re-construction projects are also featured under the Bama Initiative which is now under exploration, including the re-habilitation of Maiduguri-Bama-Daral Jamal-Banki road network.

The welfare of returnees is also a major priority of the plan, ensuring a comprehensive support programme for IDPs as they return. It is expected that the implementation of the plan will kick-off in weeks.