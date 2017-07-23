Boko Haram kills leader of Adamawa hunters, three others

Related News

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday killed a leader of hunters in Adamawa State, Bukar Jimeta, and three of his men.

Sources said that the men were ambushed in Dagu village, which borders Askira Uba in Borno State, while pushing back an attack on the village by the insurgents.

A local hunter who managed to escaped said the insurgents had attacked the village in large numbers but were repelled by the hunters group.

“We engaged them in a fierce battle to the extent that our ammunition got exhausted. We wanted to dodge but our commander insisted that we should continue. Seeing their (Boko Haram) sophisticated weapons, we sneaked back but Bukar Jimeta continued with the fight.

“They couldn’t kill him with gun, so they resorted to use axe on him, this was how he was killed. Indeed, we lost a gallant fighter,’’ the source said, seeking anonymity for security reasons.

Residents in surrounding villages said they were awoken by sounds of gunshots from the direction of Dagu on Saturday night.

“These hunters have been helping in mopping up remnants of Boko Haram who usually come to loot food stuff and rustle cows,” a fleeing resident who identified himself as Umaru said.

“This time, they came in large numbers with military uniforms. Hunters led by Bukar Jimeta engaged them in a fierce battle.

“He killed many before he was killed with axe. A deep axe-cut was found on his dead body,’’ he said.

The chairman of the hunters’ association in Adamawa, Usman Tola, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

“Though we lost one of our gallant fighters, we will not be rattled because we are fighting to defend our communities.”

Aisha Gombi, a female leader of the hunters, expressed sorrow, saying Mr. Jimeta was a fearless fighter in the war against the insurgents.

“We lost a great commander, teacher and a father that we will continue to remember,’’ she said.

The remains of Mr. Jimeta and his comrades were buried on Sunday evening in Gombi, a town recently recovered from Boko Haram.

Since 2014, hunters and other local vigilantes have joined the military and other security agencies to fight Boko Haram in North-east Nigeria.