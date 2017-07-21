Nigerian troops capture injured top Boko Haram terrorist in Borno

Related News

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting insurgency in the North-East, have rescued Abba Mustapha, an injured suspected Boko Haram terrorist after heavy bombardment in Ngala in Borno.

Kingsley Samuel, deputy director, Army Public Relations Department, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in strict adherence to rules of engagement and international conventions on armed conflict, especially as it relates to prisoner of war, have rescued Boko Haram terrorists Abba Mustapha.

“Mustapha was injured and abandoned to his fate by his colleagues in the heat of heavy fire fight with Nigerian Army troops in the remote forward Operating Bases in Ngala in Borno.

“Mustapha was captured during counter attack operation launched by the troops following an attack at their location,” Mr. Samuel, a lieutenant colonel, said.

He added: “As narrated by Abba, eight of his colleagues were killed. Also recovered from the BHTs were 3 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 47 magazines, 2 FN rifle magazines and 3 PKM link belts.

“The surviving terrorist was full of joy and praises for his survival. He thanked the Nigerian Army for sparing his life and taking care of his wound.

“Mustapha said that he and his other colleagues were subdued by superior fire power of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“He further recounted that his other fleeing colleagues abandoned him to his fate after he was hit by a bullet.

“To worsen his situation, one of his legs was crushed by their own vehicle as they scampered for safety.

“He said if the troops had not taken him and administered first aid on him, he would have bled to death.

“He said that he owes his life to the good treatment received from the troops.

“Mustapha said though he lost a limb in the cause of the fighting owing to the heartless abandonment by his fellow terrorists, he thanked God that he is stable and recuperating in hospital.”

