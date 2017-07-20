Presidential committee delivers relief materials to victims of insurgency in Adamawa

Related News

The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative, PCNI, on Wednesday donated relief materials to returnees and communities affected by Boko Haram terrorists in Adamawa State.

PCNI was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari last year to rehabilitate infrastructure and resettle internally displaced persons, IDPs, in the North-East sub-region.

The committee is led by former defence minister, Theophilus Danjuma, a retired lieutenant-general.

Mr. Danjuma, who was represented by his deputy, Tijjani Tumsah, presented the relief materials to the governor of Adamawa, Muhammadu Bindow in Yola, the state capital.

He said the donation was not the first and would not be the last, adding that the effort was meant to ease the suffering of people from the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The donation is part of the PCNI intervention sponsored by the presidency to bring succor to returnees and communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

“It is also to support the communities that are still hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), either in camps or in their respective homes,” Mr. Danjuma said.

He pleaded with the officials to ensure that the materials reach those they were meant for, warning that anyone or group caught diverting the materials would face the wrath of government.

Receiving the materials, the state deputy governor, Martins Babale, thanked the committee and assured that the materials would reach those they were meant for.

According to NAN, the items donated included 5,000 25 kg bags of assorted rice, millet and maize.

Others were 2,400 bags of beans and sugar, litres of vegetable oil and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noddles.

There were also uilding materials including 10,000 buckets of paint, 9,800 bags of cement, 3,100 roofing and ceiling sheets, among others.