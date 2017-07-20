Adamawa governor conducts minor cabinet reshuffle

Related News

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has appointed his Chief of Staff, Abdulrahman Jimeta, to supervise the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

This follows the deployment of the erstwhile Commissioner of Education, Keletapwa George, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the State University, Mubi.

Mr. George’s appointment follows the decision of the state executive council to dissolve the board and management of the university on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, in a statement said the acting vice chancellor was given a mandate to “immediately restore stability in the institution and put it on the path of progress.”

Lecturers at the university have been on strike since December 14, 2016.

They went on strike under the auspices of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, alleging victimisation of union members, the reconstitution of the school management, non-implementation of payment of Earned Academic Allowances, promotion of staff which has not been done in the last 3 years, payment of pension, and the funding profile of the institution.

Mr. Sajoh in his statement on Wednesday said “a new governing council for the university will be established within the shortest possible time.”

He also said as a natural consequence of the appointment of the education commissioner as acting vice chancellor, the commissioner for water resources, Julius Kadala, has been re-assigned to the ministry of education as commissioner; while, the commissioner for higher education, science and technology, Rufai Abubakar, moves to the ministry of water resources.

“In the interim, the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba Jimeta, who was the pioneer commissioner of Higher Education has been directed to oversee the Ministry,” Mr. Sajoh said.

Mr. Sajoh said all the appointments are with immediate effect. He also asked the board and management of the state university to ensure a smooth and immediate handover to the new leadership.