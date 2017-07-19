Taraba Assembly passes bill against open grazing

Cattle on farm [Photo: View Point Nigeria]

The Taraba House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2017.

The passage of the bill came a day after the Assembly adopted the report of the public hearing on the bill which was conducted across the three senatorial zones of the state.

At the plenary presided by the speaker, Abel Diah, the bill was read for the third time after a motion by the Majority Leader, Joseph Kunini and seconded by Pius Sabo of Wukari 1 constituency.

After clause by clause consideration of the bill, the legislators unanimously voted for its passage through voice vote.

In his remarks, the speaker thanked the members for the attention given to the bill.

He advised the executive arm to give a minimum of six months grace to enlighten the public on the provisions of the bill before the commencement of enforcement as contained in the bill.

Governor Darius Ishaku sent the bill to the Assembly on May 17, for consideration.

The bill now awaits the governor’s assent.

(NAN)

