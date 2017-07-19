37 suspected wives, children of Boko Haram members detained – Nigerian Army

PIC.1. AN OFFICIAL OF THE POLICE ANTI-BOMB SQUAD CHECKING SOME OF THE INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs) EVACUATED FROM MUBI TRANSIT CAMP TO MALKOHI CAMP IN YOLA BY ADAMAWA STATE GOVERNMENT ON SATURDAY (24/9/16). ABOUT 350 IDPs, MOSTLY WOMEN AND CHILDREN WERE THUS EVACUATED. 7066/AMA/BJO/NAN

The Army said on Wednesday that it had intercepted 37 people suspected to be wives and children of Boko Haram terrorists after they escaped from the insurgents’ custody.

A statement issued by Sani Usman, the Army spokesman, said that 30 of the escapees were intercepted on Tuesday at Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that they comprised eight women and 22 children.

“On preliminary interrogation, the suspects claimed to have escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ custody at Kafa and Abagajiri villages in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno,’’ he said.

The army spokesman said that the other seven persons that included women and children were intercepted on Tuesday at Kamuya in Yobe.

“They claimed that they escaped from Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Goropcha village, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

“Both sets of escapees are currently being screened and profiled,” he said.

(NAN)

  • Frank Bassey

    What kind of report is this, for Allah sake? Suspected wives and children of Boko Haram that “escaped” from their husbands/fathers detained? Did they escape from heaven? She bi we are told Boko Harm no longer occupy any Nigerian territory? These BH wives and children should be used to trace the hideouts of their hubbies and daddies, or what else does the Army want to “screen and profile” them for?