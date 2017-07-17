Poor funding affecting Nigeria’s Great Green Wall Project

Related News

Funding constraint is affecting the Great Green Wall Project, the Desk Officer for the project in Adamawa State, Joel Midala, has disclosed.

The project was launched by the Nigerian government in 2013 to create a green shelter belt in front line states to protect the northern part of the country against desert encroachment.

Mr. Midala, who is the Director Forestry at the state’s Ministry of Environment, said the project spreads across six local government areas in the state

Speaking with journalists in Yola on Monday, he lamented that the entire project is being threatened in the state by inadequate funds.

“Shortage of funds is seriously affecting the Great Green Wall Project in Adamawa and needs urgent government attention,” he stated.

He noted that the implementation of the project at the initial stage created jobs for people in the benefiting communities.

Among the benefits of the project was massive production of tree seedlings by local farmers who also improved their plant technology skills.

Communities benefitting from the project include Pella village in Hong Local Government Area, Mada and Loko villages in Song and Guyuk LGAs respectively.

Others are various communities in Mubi North, Michika and Madagali local government areas.

He said the project had given appointments to many people and helped to address poverty, urging the authorities to find urgent solution to the funding challenges.