Makarfi’s PDP victory: No victor, no vanquished says Governor Ishaku

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court, affirming the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the authentic leadership of the party.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Emmanuel Bello, Mr. Ishaku said there were no winners or losers in the leadership tussle.

“There is no victor or vanquished. We had disagreements which is healthy in any organisation and the Supreme Court resolved the matter,” he said.

Mr. Ishaku, who had coordinated reconciliation efforts to address crisis rocking the party, noted that the end of hostilities in the party would bring peace and progress.

The governor urged everyone to come together and work for the advancement of the party, stressing that the verdict has resolved all the knotty issues.

“Let me urge all of us party faithful to come together and work for the party. After all, we all want the best for our party. This is the opportunity we all have been waiting for to forge ahead with the goals of our party,” he said.