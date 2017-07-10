Boko Haram: 73,000 PVCs unclaimed in Borno INEC office

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday said over 73,000 permanent voters cards have not been claimed by their owners since 2015, in Borno, a state ravaged by insurgency.

INEC said most of the owners of the unclaimed PVCs were either displaced by Boko Haram insurgency or may have been killed in the insurgency that has so far claimed over 100,000 lives.

The electoral body ruled out possibilities that the unclaimed PVCs may belong to those who may have done double registration.

The Administrative Secretary at the Maiduguri INEC headquarters, Abdulhamid Buba, who disclosed this at a press conference, added that the electoral body is bothered about the situation.

Mr. Buba, who was updating the media on the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in Borno state, said the commission has so far registered a total of 47,572 new voters.

He also disclosed that the Commission had since the commencement of the registration on April 27, effected the replacement of permanent voter cards of 8,105 persons.

He noted that they had ensured the transfer of 731 voters who had so applied, while a total of 20,043 PVCs have so far been distributed to beneficiaries.

Mr. Buba added that due to precarious security situation and difficulties faced by eligible voters, the Commission has recently secured the largest approval to create more registration centers in Borno state.

The new centres include two locations in Askira Uba; one each in Banki town of Bama LGA; Damboa, Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri (for Gwoza IDPs); Jere, Pompomari primary school for Konduga and Mafoni Primary school for Maiduguri voters.

Others comprise one centre each for Mobbar and Ngala IDPs who are camping in Maiduguri town.