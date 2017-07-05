JUST IN: Saraki swears in new Taraba senator

Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki has administered the oath of office on Shuaibu Lau, the newest senator in the country.

The Supreme Court sacked Abubakar Danladi on June 23 and declared Mr. Lau the senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District.

The court had also ordered Mr. Danladi to refund all salaries and allowances earned in the Senate within 90 days.

Mr. Danladi was sacked by the Supreme Court on the same day a member of the House of Representatives, Herman Hembe, was also sacked by the apex court.

Mr. Danladi’s political career was once saved by the same Supreme Court which ousted him today.

In 2014, the court ordered him reinstated as Taraba State’s deputy governor after he was impeached in controversial circumstances.

Mr. Danladi was the first deputy governor who ran on the same ticket with former Governor Dantata Suntai.

He was impeached on October 4, 2012 shortly before Mr. Suntai took ill after an air crash. He was accused of fraud and abuse of office.

Details soon…