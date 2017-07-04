Nyako’s corruption trial to continue during court vacation, Judge rules

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered that the trial of former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako, continue during its annual long vacation.

NAN reports that the Federal High Courts in Nigeria proceed on annual long vacation from July 11 to September 9.

The judge, Okon Abang, gave the order on Tuesday after counsel in the matter agreed to sit during the court’s vacation.

“This is a criminal matter and so the court can hear a criminal matter during vacation if parties agree,” Mr. Abang said.

He added that moreover, the Supreme Court had ruled that hearing in criminal matters should not be delayed.

The prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, told the court that he was favourably disposed to sitting on the matter during the court’s vacation.

“In criminal matters, consent of parties is not required to sit during vacation, even if it is required by law, without conceding, I will gladly come before your lordship during the court’s annual vacation.”

All the defence counsel also agreed to sit during the vacation and the judge adjourned the matter until July 26.

Earlier, before the giving the order, the 10th prosecution witness, Sunday Adebayo, gave his testimony.

Mr. Adebayo who said that he was a compliance officer with First City Monument Bank, identified the account opening package of Nyako with his bank which was admitted in evidence.

Mr. Nyako and his son, Abdulaziz Murtala-Nyako, a senator, are standing trial over alleged N40 billion fraud.

Father and son are facing a 37-count money laundering charge alongside two others, Zulkifik Abba and Abubakar Aliyu.

They allegedly diverted the funds from the Adamawa treasury between January 2011 and December 2014.

(NAN)