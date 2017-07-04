Alleged N1.64 billion fraud: Trial of Ex-Taraba governor Jolly Nyame stalled

Related News

The trial of a former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame, was on Tuesday stalled in an FCT High Court, Gudu, due to the absence of the prosecution counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs was absent in court.

However, after the court had risen, Mr. Jacobs sent a message, indicating that he was absent due to his engagement in another matter at the Federal High Court.

Mr. Nyame is facing trial on alleged misappropriation of state funds to the tune of N1.64 billion during his tenure from 1999 to 2007.

On Monday, July 3, Mr. Nyame was led in evidence by his counsel, Hassan Fajimite, and the matter was adjourned until July 4, for continuation of defence.

The continuation examination and cross examination of the defendant, was however stalled by Mr. Jacobs’s absence.

The judge, Justice Bukola Banjoko, adjourned hearing until September 18, at the instance of the prosecution.

