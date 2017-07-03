Boko Haram: Borno records 3,000 births in IDPs camps in six months

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Monday said it registered 3,000 births among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the past six months.

The SEMA chairman, Satomi Ahmad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Mr. Satomi said the births were registered at various camps located in the state capital between January and June.

He explained that the birth records showed significant increase in view of the high number of couples staying at the camps.

He added that “we recorded 3,000 births among IDPs in the last six months. The mothers were supported with drugs and reproductive kits.”

The SEMA boss said the agency was working in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Health to support expectant mothers and enhance reproductive health management in the camps.

The chairman said SEMA had provided ambulances to enhance referral services and reduce mortality.

Earlier, SEMA said it registered 13,000 births in IDPs camps in the past four years.

It also said that it helped the mothers and babies with food items, nutritional supplements and dresses for the new born. (NAN)

  • Frank Bassey

    3,000 births in 6 months translates to 500 births a month or about 16 births a day. What plan is there for the education, health and feeding of these babies? What is there future? This is all the North is good at; and why they will remain in the firm grips of poverty, illiteracy and disease.

  • Charles

    Mass Production.

  • Bitacrim

    Some sections have become like cancer on Nigeria. It’s very easy to procreate, after all dogs and goats do it with reckless abandon. But should that be for humans too? The next Boko Haram will make the last one look like picnic.