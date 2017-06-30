Jonathan mourns Suntai

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Governor
Darius Ishaku and the people of Taraba State on the death of
former Governor Danbaba Suntai who died at 56
years.
Mr. Jonathan also conveyed his condolences to the family of the late
Governor Suntai, describing him as a committed patriot who worked
to advance the Nigerian project.
Mr. Jonathan’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said in a statement issued in
Abuja that the ex-president made this known in a message of condolence
to the deceased’s immediate family and the Government of Taraba State.
The message read: “I am deeply saddened by the death of former
Governor of Taraba State, Mr Danbaba Suntai, who passed on at the age
of 55 years.
“He was a committed patriot, an astute politician and altruistic State
Governor who worked assiduously to improve the lives of the good
people of Taraba State.
“Through his purposeful leadership and development strides, the late
Suntai was able to establish an enviable governance paradigm that has
continued to guide Taraba State towards its desired greatness.
“As a democrat, the late Suntai etched his name in the annals of our
democratic advancement by working courageously for the emergence and
consolidation of the Fourth Republic.
“Before venturing into politics Suntai acquitted himself as a highly
committed practitioner who brought honour and glory to the pharmacy
profession.
“His good works as a dedicated family man, accomplished professional,
selfless politician and great philanthropist would continue to live
after him.
“On behalf of my family, I convey our deepest sympathy to his family,
the Government and good people of Taraba State, and the rest of the
country.
“May his soul find eternal repose in the bosom of the Almighty God.”