Jonathan mourns Suntai

Related News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Governor

Darius Ishaku and the people of Taraba State on the death of

former Governor Danbaba Suntai who died at 56

years.

Mr. Jonathan also conveyed his condolences to the family of the late

Governor Suntai, describing him as a committed patriot who worked

to advance the Nigerian project.

Mr. Jonathan’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said in a statement issued in

Abuja that the ex-president made this known in a message of condolence

to the deceased’s immediate family and the Government of Taraba State.

The message read: “I am deeply saddened by the death of former

Governor of Taraba State, Mr Danbaba Suntai, who passed on at the age

of 55 years.

“He was a committed patriot, an astute politician and altruistic State

Governor who worked assiduously to improve the lives of the good

people of Taraba State.

“Through his purposeful leadership and development strides, the late

Suntai was able to establish an enviable governance paradigm that has

continued to guide Taraba State towards its desired greatness.

“As a democrat, the late Suntai etched his name in the annals of our

democratic advancement by working courageously for the emergence and

consolidation of the Fourth Republic.

“Before venturing into politics Suntai acquitted himself as a highly

committed practitioner who brought honour and glory to the pharmacy

profession.

“His good works as a dedicated family man, accomplished professional,

selfless politician and great philanthropist would continue to live

after him.

“On behalf of my family, I convey our deepest sympathy to his family,

the Government and good people of Taraba State, and the rest of the

country.

“May his soul find eternal repose in the bosom of the Almighty God.”