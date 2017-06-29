Police sergeant killed, several injured in Gombe communal clash

Related News

The police in Gombe have said one of their personnel, Abdul Mohammed, a sergeant, was killed on Tuesday during a clash between the Kufai and Lakshikoldok communities in Billiri and Shongom Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who disclosed this at a press conference in Gombe, the state capital on Thursday, also said several members of the two communities were injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed during the clash.

He also said many indigenes of the areas had been rendered homeless as a result of the incident.

The communal hostilities have lasted for over last 30 years, and often occurs during rainy season.

Mr. Iwar said the police had taken control of the area though it was yet to make any arrest in order not to escalate the crisis, which resulted from a lingering land dispute.

He warned members of the public, particularly indigenes of the areas, to desist from making inflammatory statements or take actions that could lead to further destruction of properties in the state.

The police commissioner called on the state government to find a lasting solution to the frequent clashes by focusing on the real cause.

Mr. Iwar also urged politicians, community and religious leaders to urgently intervene in the crisis with a view to curtailing it.

Meanwhile, a witness, Musa Luka, said the latest crisis broke out following an attack by the people of Lakshikoldok village in Shongom LG on the people of Kufai village last week in Billiri council.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly act should as a matter of urgency be apprehended and brought to book, irrespective of their ethnic, religious, political and social status to serve as deterrent to others,” Mr. Luka said.