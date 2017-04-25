Adamawa governor orders prosecution of contractors who allegedly absconded with N4.8 billion

Related News

The Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Bindow, has directed the state Ministry for Justice to track down and bring to book contractors who allegedly absconded with N4.8 billion Millennium Development Goals (MDG) funds under his predecessor, Murtala Nyako.

Mr. Bindow gave the directive on Tuesday while receiving the report of an investigative panel on the implementation of MDG contracts under Mr. Nyako.

The governor had constituted the panel a few months ago in a development widely perceived in the state as an attempt to get at the former governor.

Mr. Bindow pledged his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, adding that it would not condone the misuse of state resources.

He said the era of short-changing the people of the state was gone and that his administration was committed to clearing the rot in the system.

The governor, while referring the report to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bala Sanga, directed him to take necessary actions.

Earlier, Alfa Bellel, the chairman of the committee, told the governor that the MDGs office refused to provide payment vouchers between 2007 and 2009.

Mr. Bellel stated that the office only provided the committee with payment vouchers from 2010 till date.

He said that N11 billion was received by the MDGs office within the time under review, noting that some projects were not executed.

He said that 1,591 contracts were awarded but only 300 were fully paid, while some of the contracts were fully paid without contract sites.

The chairman said that the committee also uncovered huge sums as unremitted tax within the time under review.

He said the committee had toured all the 21 local government areas in the state to assess the contract sites.

While commending the governor for cooperating with the committee, Mr. Bellel also thanked him for finding them worthy to serve the state in such capacity.