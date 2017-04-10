Two female suicide bombers kill selves outside University of Maiduguri

Related News

Two female suicide bombers on Monday morning detonated their explosives near the perimeter fence of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, an official said.

The bombers, who had probably tried to invade the university premises through the back fence, were resisted by security officials.

The attack is the second on the university this year after the first, which occurred on January 16, by three female suicide bombers. In the first attack, two of the teenage attackers made their way into the university while one died outside the perimeter fence. A renowned professor was among those killed during the January attack.

The Monday attack also came barely 48 hours after two suicide bombers attacked Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Maiduguri in which five persons were reported injured.

Confirming the latest attack, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said the attack happened at about 4 a.m.

The spokesperson of NEMA, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, had, in a brief statement issued to the press, said no person, aside the attackers were killed.

“Today (10/ 04/2017) around 4am, a suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around university of Maiduguri community”, he said.

“No casualty was recorded except the two female suicide bombers who died and their remains were deposited at Borno state specialist hospital by the NEMA team and SEMA emergency response teams”.

The police have not issued any statement or responded to enquiries made by journalists as at the time of filing this report.

Twin suicide bombings by teenage girls have become a trend for a while around Maiduguri.

More than 50 girls have died trying to carry out several attacks prompted by suspected Boko Haram members.