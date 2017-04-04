‎Adamawa Anchor Borrowers Programme will fail – Official

Related News

The immediate past chairman of the National Association of Rice Farmers in Adamawa, Abdullahi Tafida, has predicted that the implementation of Anchor Borrowers progamme in the state will soon collapse.

Mr. Tafida, who is the acting secretary, north-east zone of the association, in an interview with journalists on Monday in Yola, said that due to political interests and improper implementation, the programme was going to fail.

He also alleged that the state government had politicised the Anchor Borrowers Programme to the extent that genuine farmers were not being captured.

“The problem is the way and manner the project is implemented in the state, because it looks like there is so much political and personal interests in it.

“Also, the timeline of implementation of the programme particularly for dry season rice farming is too late and majority of those registered and involved, are not genuine farmers.

“Most of the beneficiaries are political sympathisers who have nothing to do with farming, in fact they have started selling the agricultural inputs given to them to the marketers,’’ Mr. Tafida said.

He urged the state government to be transparent in all its programmes for the development of the state.

Mr. Tafida said farmers from the seven frontline dry and raining season rice farming areas of Fufore, Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Demsa, Numan and Lamurde, were not captured in the programme.

He advised the state government to start assembling genuinely registered farmers now for raining season farming for successful implementation of the Anchor Borrowers raining season project.

Responding, Umar Bindir, the Secretary to the State Government and chairman Anchor Borrowers team, said that the allegation makes it appear as if Adamawa citizens are very bad people.

“This sounds like we are very bad people. The chairman of rice farmers association in the state is a full member of the Anchor Borrowers committee.

“All chairmen of other commodity associations are members of the committee, they can all confirm what we do in the committee,’’ Mr. Bindir said.

Adamawa is among the rice producing states in Nigeria. In March, the federal government and other stakeholders of the project flagged off implementation of the programme in the state.

No fewer than 3,000 dry season rice farmers received agricultural inputs worth millions of naira for rice production.