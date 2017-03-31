My problem with Bauchi Governor – Dogara

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said that his open conflict with the governor of his home state of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, is because the governor is failing to fulfill promises made to the people of the state.

Mr. Dogara stated this in a chat on Tuesday with journalists in Abuja.

He said he was one of those who supported Mr. Abubakar to be governor, but that the governor “is not delivering the goods”.

The speaker said he is also distancing himself from the governor now because he knows the “political sophistication” of the people of the state and would not want to be affected when the governor begins to receive the backlash of his underperformance.

“What bothers me is the people that we sold this agenda to, and I know how politically sophisticated Bauchi State is, it is one of the most politically sophisticated states in Nigeria. Since 2007 you can hardly rig elections in Bauchi, if you win elections in Bauchi, you have won it.

“You can imagine the sitting 2007 governor who wanted to be a senator and he didn’t win. He won in only one local government out of seven.

“So, for us who are members of the political class, that is like a red flag warning that you must perform. Even though I will never engage in confrontation towards the governor; I will never support a situation where we are not delivering the goods,” he said.

Mr. Dogara said he has no personal problem with Mr. Abubakar, but he will not risk his political future by siding with a failure.

“That is just where the problem is, it doesn’t matter. Anybody who is delivering, who is fulfilling is my wonderful person, but if you are not doing that, I cannot be party to it, so that when the destruction comes as it is certain to come, I’ll be excluded, so that you know that it was not with your consent that this thing happened,” he said.

Mr. Abubakar had on Thursday reacted to the position of Mr. Dogara by saying that the speaker is actually on political exile from his home state.

The governor said Mr. Dogara hardly visits Bauchi and is therefore, not in a position to discuss happenings there.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the spokesperson to the governor, Sabo Mohammed, said top government officials in the state are now convinced that Mr. Dogara was the brain behind the poor relationship between Governor Abubakar and members of the National Assembly.

“How can somebody who absconded from his home state comment on happenings there?”

“We are really not surprised because the governor has been saying for a long time that most of these legislators (from Bauchi) are not in touch with the reality and they’re not in touch with their respective constituencies. I’m happy the speaker has said this unequivocally.

“If the speaker and the rest of his co-travellers are in tune with what’s happening in Bauchi, they would not have the moral ground to criticise the governor in his effort to redeem the lost glory of Bauchi,” he said.

Mr. Dogara, however, denied being on political exile, saying “I can go home any day, anytime that I like. I went home in December and very soon I am going home.

“So, I want to use this medium to announce to everybody that I am going home; so, those who think I am already on political exile, that is not the case at all.”

Mr. Dogara said as speaker, he has a busy schedule attending to lawmakers’ functions while attending to his constituency.

“You need to fulfil your obligations to members and work closely with your constituency, but it’s something that is always in my mind.

“My constituents are very close to me and I am close to them even though I can’t be there every day. Otherwise I won’t be the Speaker, the Speaker has so many other responsibilities,” he said.