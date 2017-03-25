Gombe’s first speaker dies

The first Speaker of Gombe House of Assembly, Abdullahi Mohammad-Kwadon, has died at the age of 75.

Habu Abdu, a lawyer and son of the deceased, confirmed this to journalists in Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government area on Saturday.

He said the ex-speaker, who died on Saturday, had been buried according to Islamic rites.

He is survived by four wives, 30 children and many grandchildren.

He was a teacher, administrator at the Local Government Service Commission and manger at Ashaka Cement Company.

Mr. Mohammad-Kwadon later joined politics and was elected the first speaker of the state in 1999.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir of Deba, Abubakar Waziri Mahdi, from the same local government area with the ex-speaker, also joined his ancestors on March 23. (NAN)

