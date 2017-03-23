Gombe First Class Emir is dead

Related News

The Emir of Deba, Abubakar Waziri, is dead.

Mr. Waziri, a 79 years old retired army colonel, died on Thursday at the Nizamiye hospital in Abuja where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

He was the 36th Emir of Deba, a position he held for 33 years.

Confirming the death to PREMIUM TIMES, the Chairman of the Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, Haruna Samanja, said the deceased was appointed emir in 1984 to succeed his late grandfather.

He added that the late emir was survived by two wives, 27 children and many grandchildren.