Gombe First Class Emir is dead

The Emir of Deba, Abubakar Waziri
The Emir of Deba, Abubakar Waziri

The Emir of Deba, Abubakar Waziri, is dead.

Mr. Waziri, a 79 years old retired army colonel, died on Thursday at the Nizamiye hospital in Abuja where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

He was the 36th Emir of Deba, a position he held for 33 years.

Confirming the death to PREMIUM TIMES, the Chairman of the Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, Haruna Samanja, said the deceased was appointed emir in 1984 to succeed his late grandfather.

He added that the late emir was survived by two wives, 27 children and many grandchildren.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.