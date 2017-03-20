Babale assumes office as Adamawa acting governor

Related News

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Martins Babale, on Monday assumed office as Acting Governor following Gov. Muhammadu Bindow’s commencement of two-week vacation.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, in Yola said the development was in line with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amendment.

“His Excellency, Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla has transmitted a letter to the Adamawa State House of Assembly, intimating it of his intention to proceed on two weeks vocation, effective from March 20, 2017.

“The House at plenary deliberated and approved the request. The approval was transmitted to His Excellency, the Governor, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government in a letter signed by Clerk of the House.”

The statement urged members of cabinet, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries to accord Mr. Babale the needed maximum support to succeed during the acting period.

(NAN)