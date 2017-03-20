Babale assumes office as Adamawa acting governor

Governor Mohammed Bindow
Governor Mohammed Bindow

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Martins Babale, on Monday assumed office as Acting Governor following Gov. Muhammadu Bindow’s commencement of two-week vacation.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, in Yola said the development was in line with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amendment.

“His Excellency, Gov. Muhammad Jibrilla has transmitted a letter to the Adamawa State House of Assembly, intimating it of his intention to proceed on two weeks vocation, effective from March 20, 2017.

“The House at plenary deliberated and approved the request. The approval was transmitted to His Excellency, the Governor, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government in a letter signed by Clerk of the House.”

The statement urged members of cabinet, Special Advisers, and Permanent Secretaries to accord Mr. Babale the needed maximum support to succeed during the acting period.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.