Another Bauchi governor’s aide resigns over ‘unfriendly working environment’

The Special Adviser to Bauchi State Governor on Investment, Samaila Sanusi, said on Wednesday that he had resigned his appointment due to “unfriendly working environment”.

Also, Munnir Yisin, deputy caretaker chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, also tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

Mr. Sanusi, who announced his resignation in Bauchi while briefing journalists, said he had submitted his letter to the governor, through the office of Secretary to State Government.

“I planned to resign since the day you challenged us to continue being in service or quit at the beginning of the executive council meeting, held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

“After several consultations with my supporters, I felt it was time for me to go.

“As you are aware, our government came into being through popular votes of the overwhelming majority of the good people of Bauchi State.

“There is very high expectation of dividends of democracy from us by the electorate, this calls for deployment of wealth of knowledge and professional experience into play towards meeting the legitimate yearnings and aspiration of our people,’’ he wrote in his letter.

He said all avenues to hold talks with the state governor on official issues and development, proved abortive.

He however thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in the present administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Sabo Mohammed, could not be reached by phone for comment.

The press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Sufi, told NAN that he was not aware of the development.

He said political appointments had been been spread to ensure equal representation as part of dividends of democracy.

NAN reports that the Special Adviser on Investment was appointed on February 15, 2016.

Samaila Sanusi is the second high ranking aide of the governor to resign.

In December 2016, the Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Shehu Ningi, also resigned.

Mr. Ningi stepped down a day after Governor Mohammed Abubakar presented the 2017 budget estimates to the state’s House of Assembly.

The former commissioner said he decided to resign because the governor did not encourage members of his cabinet to offer advice on how to run the state.

(NAN)