Governor Bindow writes Adamawa Assembly, to commence two weeks leave

Related News

Governor Muhammadu Bindow on Wednesday wrote the Adamawa State House of Assembly, notifying it of his decision to commence two weeks leave on Monday.

The letter read at the plenary by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, indicated that the Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, would serve as Acting Governor during Mr. Bindow’s absence.

At the plenary, the House also approved the 2017 budget proposal presented to it in January.

The House, however, increased the total budget from N105 billion to N120 billion.

After Wednesday’s sitting, the House proceeded on a month recess.

(NAN)