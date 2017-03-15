Governor Bindow writes Adamawa Assembly, to commence two weeks leave

Governor Mohammed Bindow
Governor Mohammed Bindow

Governor Muhammadu Bindow on Wednesday wrote the Adamawa State House of Assembly, notifying it of his decision to commence two weeks leave on Monday.

The letter read at the plenary by the Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, indicated that the Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, would serve as Acting Governor during Mr. Bindow’s absence.

At the plenary, the House also approved the 2017 budget proposal presented to it in January.

The House, however, increased the total budget from N105 billion to N120 billion.

After Wednesday’s sitting, the House proceeded on a month recess.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.