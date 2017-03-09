Boko Haram: Nigeria receives 22,463 returnees from Niger Republic

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Borno State Emergency Management in collaboration with Nigerian Immigration service have received 22, 463 returnees from Niger Republic to Damsak Town in Mobar L.G.A Borno state.

The return of displaced persons came as a result of an Agreement signed between Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger for the safe return of the displaced persons.

Over 10,000 returnees are also expected to be received and registered upon return in the next few days.

The team also conducted a needs assessment to facilitate the provision of aid and relief intervention.

The International Red Cross and UNICEF are providing food and medical care for the returnees and their efforts are being complimented by officials of Mobar Local government of the state.

According to Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the Information Officer of NEMA in the North East, preparations are being made to receive and register more returnees expected to arrive from Cameroon through Banki town in Bama and Gamboru Ngala in Ngala LGA.

The UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Activities OCHA, World food Program WFP, United Nations High Commission for Refugees UNHCR, and Government agencies will conduct a sectoral assessment in Damasak to complement efforts of Government in terms of shelter, food security, water and sanitation.