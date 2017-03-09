Borno governor gives suicide bomb victims N14 million

Related News

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Thursday gave out various cash compensation, amounting to N14 million, to those who lost their valuables during the last week’s suicide bombing in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The compensation was given to the owners of the four vehicles, mostly petroleum tankers, that got burnt after two teenage female suicide bombers detonated their devices outside the NNPC depot.

The governor also announced a N200 million loan facility for the members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to help the members boost their businesses that were negatively affected by the insurgency.

Mr. Shettima made these commitments when he visited the scene of the blast that occurred last while he was out of the country on official function.

He implored the victims to bear the pains caused by the incident as God destined it so.

The governor however advised the petroleum marketers on the need to get an alternative and secured parking space for their trucks and fuel tankers.

Mr. Shettima directed the State Ministry of Land and Survey to carry out a comprehensive survey of the proposed IPMAN Zonal Area Office and Central Garage located near NNPC Mega Station Damboa Road Maiduguri and to forward the survey plan to his office for further necessary action.

The state Chairman of IPMAN, Maiduguri Depot, Mohammed Kuluwu, informed the governor that three petroleum product tankers and one private Volkswagen golf were damaged the suicide bombers attacked.

No other lives, apart from that of the suicide bombers, were lost in the blasts.