Years after deadly Boko Haram attack, Mubi Polytechnic matriculates 4600 students

Related News

The Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa on Wednesday matriculated 4600 students for 2016/2017 academic session, a sign that the school had stabilised about 30 months after it was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

The attack in October 2014 led to a lower student intake of 1936 students for the 2015/2016 academic session.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Sadiq Yahya, made the increased enrollment known at the 33rd matriculation ceremony for both students of the National Diploma and the Higher National Diploma in Mubi.

Mr. Yahya said the improvement in the enrollment was due to academic stability and the hard work from the academic staff of the polytechnic.

He gave an assurance that the management would continue to work in harmony with everyone in the institution to ensure peace and academic stability on the campus.

He urged the polytechnic community to resist both internal and external manipulations targeted at disrupting smooth academic programme in the polytechnic.

He said that such opposition would bring an end to incessant industrial strike, which has an attendant negative impact on students.

“Today we have recorded an improvement in the enrolment of students on this great institution against the 2015/2016 enrolment. This has been achieved due largely to the academic stability as a result of absence of strike actions which lead to timely graduation of students.

“And also the efficiency on the part of the academic staff which tell a lot on the quality of the graduates of our dear institution.

“I urge the polytechnic Mubi community to stand its ground and oppose any manipulation either internally or externally conceived targeted as causing academic disharmony.

“We the management will continue to resist any attempt by group or individuals that is aimed at breaching the peace and stability on this campus.

“It is only the academic board that is mandated to lengthen or shorten any semester and no anyone else,” Mr. Yahya said.

While congratulating new students, Mr. Yahya enjoined them to be disciplined as the management will punish and resist any unwholesome behavior from any quarter.

The rector commended Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa for directing the ministry of works in the state to survey some parts of the polytechnic for construction work.

He said that the gesture would go along way in improving the physical development of the institution.

He also commended the security agencies for keeping vigil to ensure that there was no security breach within and outside the polytechnic environment.

In his remark, Sulaiman Buba, Registrar of the institution encouraged students to take their studies serious.

Mr. Buba said that the management would continue to create an enabling environment for effective learning on the campus.

According to him, the journey to greatness has commenced today.

NAN recalls that the Federal Polytechnic Mubi came under the Boko Haram Attack in 2014. About 26 students and some teachers were killed.

The terrorists also vandalised property worth billions of naira and disrupted academic programme in the polytechnic for about eight months.

The school was shut in October 2014 and re-opened in June 2015.

The attack resulted into the dwindling enrolment of students in 2015 and 2016.(NAN)