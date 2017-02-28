Aisha Buhari builds orphanage, school in Maiduguri

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has commenced the construction of Aisha Buhari Foundation Orphanage and School in Maiduguri.

The foundation of the project was laid by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Dirkwa, on Tuesday, a statement by office of the first lady said.

The institution is expected to provide basic necessities of life for orphans, in order to afford them a chance to grow up into normal adulthood; it will provide shelter, educational and health facilities as well as income generating activities.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at the event by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Hajo Sani, has consistently called for more humanitarian action in the North East, matching her words with action with the commencement of the project.

“This project is borne out of my passion of improving the living condition of victims of conflicts and other humanitarian crises, particularly, children,” she said.

Deputy Governor of Borno State, Mr. Dirkwa, appreciated the commitment of Mrs. Buhari and prayed God to strengthen her. He also promised that Borno state will continue to provide an enabling environment for humanitarian organizations to operate.

Mrs. Buhari also spoke glowingly of the people of Borno state, whose resilience, spirit of brotherhood and a high sense of neighbourliness has considerably reduced the impact of the displacement on the IDPs; she said this was worthy of emulation by not only Nigerians but by the whole of humanity.

On their part, two young IDPs were full of praises for Mrs. Buhari, who they see as a champion and a vanguard.

“She has done a lot for the IDPs. She has been at the forefront of assisting us and reminding others to do the same. Today, water and food are no longer challenges at the IDP camps,” said a young IDP.