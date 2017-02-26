PDP wins all chairmanship, councillorship seats in Gombe polls

The ruling People Democratic Party, PDP, in Gombe State has won all the seats contested in the Council polls conducted on Saturday.

Announcing the result in Gombe on Sunday, Caleb Maina, Chief Returning Officer and Chairman of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, GOSIEC, stated that PDP won all the 114 councillorship and 11 chairmanship positions.

Mr. Maina listed those who won the chairmanship positions as Jani Bello (Akko), Bakari Kaltuma (Balanga), Faruk Lawining (Billiri),Abdulqadir Rasheed (Dukku), Yusuf Ibrahim (Funakaye) and Sani Dogarai (Gombe)

Others were Abubakar Danzaria (Kaltungo), Hassan Marafa (Kwami), Hamza Dadum (Nafada), Danladi Garba (Shongom) and Haruna Samanja (Yamaltu-Deba).

Mr. Maina said the law establishing GOSIEC had empowered Presiding Officers to announce those who won as councillors at the polling units.

“Respective results for the councillors election had already been announced, which indicated that PDP won all the councillor seats in all the 114 wards of the 11 local government areas.

He said that the state chief judge had already established a panel to entertain petitions from those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election.

