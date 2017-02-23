Borno’s foremost Anglican cleric, Kana Mani, is dead

Related News

The Archbishop Emeritus of Jos Ecclesiastic Province and Bishop of Maiduguri Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Kana Mani, is dead.

Mr. Mani, a most reverend, died in the early hours of Thursday after he suffered a brief heart related ailment overnight.

Family members of the Bishop said the clergy was well all through Wednesday and that he worked in his office till about 10:00 p.m.

The deceased enlisted in the Nigeria Army in 1968 where he became a military chaplain. He was ordained priest in 1983. He was elected missionary bishop of Maiduguri in 1990. He was later proclaimed an archbishop and named Archbishop of Jos province in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Kana Mani, and six children.

Details of his burial arrangement will made available later by the church.