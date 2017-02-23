Fire kills mother, four children in Gombe

Related News

A woman and her four children were killed by a midnight fire at the Malam Inna quarters in Gombe State capital.

The woman, her infant and three step-children, were asleep when the fire started.

Witnesses said the inferno could have started around 3a.m. when electrical power was restored to the area.

The witnesses added that the hapless family were trapped in the house, which has only one entrance with burglar proof windows.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who visited the area on Thursday morning, said that operatives of the Gombe State Fire Service had to break the wall before they could get access into the house.

At the time of the incident, the husband of the deceased was not at home, this newspaper learnt.

He was said to have spent the night with his first wife in another house.

The Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Haruna Wambai, confirmed the incident.

He said by the time they got access into the house, all five occupants had died.

Mr. Wambai added that they could not ascertain the cause of the fire, because there was no survivor from the incident to narrate to them how the fire started.

The funeral prayer for the deceased has since been conducted at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe.