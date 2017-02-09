Nigeria Customs hands out seized items to IDPs

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service has handed over seized items, including food and clothes and toiletries, as relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa state.

Presenting the items at a ceremony Thursday in Yola, the chairman of National Logistics Committee on Internally Displaced Persons, Abdulkadir Azarema, said the donation was the third so far to the state.

“Today, the National Logistics Committee on Distribution of Relief Items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is handing over items that we strongly believe will boost the ongoing efforts to resettle IDPs in their ancestral homes,” Mr. Azarema said.

He lauded the state government for footing the bills for transporting the items from the Service’s warehouses across the country.

“We also commend the efforts of Local Organizing Committee for collaborating with National Committee and the State Government to ensure smooth distribution of the relief materials.”

Mr. Azarema, an Assistant Controller General of Customs, tasked those involved in distributing the assistance to ensure transparency.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of the state, Martins Babale, who is also the chairman of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, lauded the gesture which he said would go a long way in assisting the IDPs.

Mr. Babale assured that the state government would use the materials for the purpose intended.