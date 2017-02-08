Adamawa University lecturers to continue indefinite strike

Related News

The lecturers at the Adamawa State University, Mubi, have indicated plans to continue their indefinite strike which started on December 14 2016.

The union is protesting the alleged victimisation of its members, the reconstitution of the school management, implementation of payment of Earned Academic Allowances, EAA, promotion of staff which has not been done in the last 3 years, payment of pension and the funding profile of the institution.

The chairman of the lecturer’s union, ASUU, Abubakar Song, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said the lecturers would continue the strike if their demands are not met.

“We met with the university management. They referred us to the university’s governing council and were later referred to the visitation panel set up by the State Executive Council.

“The strike action which is indefinite will continue if our demands are not met.

“There is an ongoing meeting with the visitation panel.

“We are calling on the management to effect the promotion of staff on or before March 31.

“Our major concern as it stands right now is the reconstitution of the school management and the victimisation of our union members by the Vice Chancellor”, he added.

Also, in a bulletin released by the union, ASUU said it has a common ground with the panel on the funding of the university, staff promotions, pension schemes and withdrawal of query issued to a lecturer, Inuwa Dauda.

They are, however, yet to reach an agreement on the reconstitution of the university management, dismissal of John Itodo, and the implementation of arrears of the EAA.

A student of the university, Jamil, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, appealed to the school management and the union to come to a consensus as the action had affected their academic calendar.

Mr. Song also stated that due to the management’s inaction on the aforementioned issues, the union will continue its strike until a consensus is reached.

The union in the bulletin urged students to remain resolute, urging parents, guardians and the general public to support the movement.