BREAKING: Yola market on fire

One of the biggest markets in Jimeta, Yola, the Adamawa State capital, is on fire.

Witnesses say the fire started at about 7 p.m. after the market closed and all traders had gone home leaving only the security guards.

Official of the state fire service are already on site trying to put out the fire.

A large crowd has gathered at the scene but security officials are denying persons entrance into the market, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene said.

Some of the crowd say they either want to help in putting out the fire or try to salvage their goods.

“Most of them trying to get in just want to go and loot,” a security official attached to the market said.

“So far the fire service people are doing well and appear to be able to overcome this thing on their own soon”

The “Old market” as it is popularly known is located not far from the main prison and mosque in Jimeta city.