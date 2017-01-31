Court adjourns trial of Borno council chairman accused of diverting 300 bags of rice meant for IDPs

Related News

A Maiduguri High Court has adjourned till February 9, hearing in the case of Shettima Maina, Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, along with two others, charged for allegedly diverting food items meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Mr. Maina could not be produced in court on Tuesday as he had been arrested by the military over another alleged offence of links with Boko Haram insurgents.

When the case of alleged diversion came up for hearing, Alquasim Ja’afar, EFCC prosecuting counsel, sought for adjournment of the case to enable him amend the charges.

In his ruling, Justice Fadamu Umar granted the request and adjourned the case to February 9 for further Hearing.

Mr. Maina, along with Bulama Zangebe and Modu Bulama, allegedly connived and misappropriated about 300 bags of rice worth N2 million, meant for IDPs in Mafa.

According to the prosecution, the offence committed is punishable under Section 96 and 97 of the Panel Code Law Cap 345 laws of the Northern States of Nigeria.

(NAN)