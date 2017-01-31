13 killed in multiple accidents in Gombe

Related News

Thirteen persons, including a two-year old girl, have been reported killed in four motor accidents that occurred on highways in Gombe state between Sunday and Monday.

The Gombe State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, David Mendie, confirmed the accidents to journalists on Tuesday.

He said five persons died instantly on Sunday after a Toyota saloon car in which they were traveling veered into the bush on the Gombe-Kumo road, while two others sustained very serious injuries. He blamed speeding for the accident.

He also said four persons died instantly in another accident which happened on Monday on the same road when a car trying to overtake other vehicles collided with an oncoming trailer.

Mr. Mendie refused to comment on an accident reported in Bara on the Gombe-Bauchi road also on Monday because the area was outside his jurisdiction.

The accident involved a Toyota Homer bus belonging to the Plateau Express Service (Plateau Riders) and a Sharon mini bus.

According to a journalist, Chuwang Dung, who survived the accident, four persons were killed when the Toyota bus they were riding in tried to avoid a stray animal and collided with a Sharon mini bus.

Mr. Dung said the drivers of the two vehicles died instantly, while the two-year old girl and another man died later from their injuries.

The FRSC Sector Commander warned commercial motorists to instal speed limiter device in their vehicles, saying it remains key for safety against crashes on the roads.

He said no driver would be spared the wrath of the law for failing to instal the device as soon as the deadline was over.