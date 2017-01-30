No student missing in American University of Nigeria — Official

Related News

The American University of Nigeria, AUN, Yola has said two women reported missing were former students of the institution.

According to the university, the women graduated from the institution years back and were declared missing in Abuja, not kidnapped from the university campus in Yola as rumoured on social media.

The spokesperson of the university, Daniel Okereke, in a press statement he issued on Monday said no student of the institution was missing.

The reports had claimed that two students of the AUN Yola, Adamawa State, were missing and that anyone with useful information should call either of two GSM numbers, 08066843789 or 08055511811.”

“By several accounts, the incident involving the ladies, who graduated from AUN some years back, took place in Abuja and not in Yola,” Mr. Okereke said in the statement.

“While we join friends and well-wishers in praying for the early reunion of our former students with their families, the fact is there is no student missing from American University of Nigeria.”

He added that the University had just concluded a well-attended spring 2017 semester orientation and pledge ceremony while classes had resumed in earnest.