Adamawa sacks two judges, demotes another

The Adamawa Judiciary Service Commission has announced the removal of two magistrates and the demotion of another court judge.

The government announced the disciplinary action in a statement issued by Susana Elam, the Secretary of the Commission, on Wednesday in Yola.

Ms. Elam said that the action took immediate effect.

The scribe explained that the measures were adopted at the commission’s 167th meeting held on Tuesday.

She confirmed that during the meeting, one staff of the commission was equally demoted.

“The Commission during its special meeting also approved the appointments of Fifteen Senior Magistrates Grade II,” Elam said.

She gave the names of the dismissed officers as Abdurrazak Abdullahi and Yohanna Kake, while Hussaini Musa was demoted.

However, she did not reveal the reasons for the disciplinary action or the offences of personnel.

(NAN)