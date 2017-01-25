PDP faction demands release of Ali Sheriff’s arrested aide

Related News

The Ali Sheriff faction of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded immediate release of Inuwa Bwala, media aide to Mr. Sheriff.

Mr. Bwala was reportedly arrested alongside his driver on January 17, at his office in Garki, Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the National Legal Adviser of the PDP faction, Bashir Maidugu, condemned the continued detention of Mr. Bwala since his arrest.

Mr. Maidugu said that the “unwarranted arrest and detention” of Mr. Bwala was an infringement on freedom of press.

He said that after his arrest, Mr. Bwala was taken first to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, detention centre in Abuja and was taken to Maiduguri on Wednesday.

“Since then, he has been detained without trial

“We call on the authorities to charge him to court or grant him bail and follow the due processes of law if he is alleged to have committed any offense.

“We are worried that Bwala’s continued detention without bail or trial is a breach of his fundamental rights and a potent threat to civil liberties in this democracy.

“Social justice and civil liberties are fundamental human rights, and not at the discretion of the state.

“It is in this regard that we call on those holding him illegally to immediately release him to his family and refrain from using federal institutions as a tool for vendetta and mischief,” he said.

The Borno State Police commissioner, Damian Chukwu, had earlier said the journalist either participated or instigated an attack on the current Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, during the last general election.

The accused and the alleged victim are from the same Hawul Local Government Area of Borno.

“Bwala was arrested in connection with the incident that happened sometimes in 2015 general election, when some group of persons went to attack Mr. Durkwa and beat him to stupor,” the police commissioner said.

(NAN)