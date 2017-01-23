50 houses burnt, 200 persons displaced in land dispute – Officials

Related News

At least 50 homes were on Sunday razed down and about 200 residents displaced following a communal clash in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, officials said.

The clash, according to the police, occurred in Wuro Dande and Wuro Buba Bagura, near Tamviya village on the Mambilla Plateau.

The clash arose from a land dispute, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The spokesman of the Taraba State police command, David Misal, said the conflict was triggered by a court case over alleged land invasion which commenced on January 18.

Residents of Wuro Dande and Wuro Buba Bagura had filed a complaint in court on the invasion of their land by some youth from Tamviya village.

The magistrate court in Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna local government, where the suit was filed, detained some of the accused.

That decision seemed not to have gone well with residents of Tamviya community as some of them allegedly launched the attack on Wuro Dande and Wuro Buba Bagura which led to the burning of houses and displacement of residents.

Mr. Misal who spoke to journalists on phone said “six suspects have been arrested and detained in police headquarters in Jalingo while investigation into the matter was continuing”.

The caretaker committee chairman of Sardauna Local Government, Stephen Nyavo, condemned the attack and described it as regrettable.

He said “about 200 persons from the affected communities, mostly women and children were displaced and are taking refuge in different locations in the area”

He said relief materials have been taken to the displaced.

He however called for more support from the state and federal governments.