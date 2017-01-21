‘Abducted’ Borno official was actually arrested — Govt.

Related News

Borno State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Kaka Lawan, has denied that the caretaker chairman of Bama Local Council, Modu Guja, has been abducted.

Mr. Lawan said the two armed persons who on a tricycle to whisk away the local politician were policemen.

The Attorney General spoke to journalists at the Nigeria Army Officers’ mess after attending a military function there. He said there was an arrest warrant issued against the embattled council chairman.

“Actually, the Caretaker Chairman of Bama Local Government Area was not abducted. There was an arrest warrant issued on his person, but the executing Police officers had inappropriately carried out the order by going to his house with a tricycle, which gave the impression that he was abducted,” he said.

He said the chairman was taken to a police station for questioning and had since been released on bail.

“We have spoken with the police commissioner, and I think he would issue a statement to that effect in order to clarify the incident that happened,” said the justice commissioner.

The council chairman later spoke to journalists on phone confirming the “inappropriate” arrest that appeared as though he was being abducted.

The chairman said there had been a court summon issued to him by a state Shariah court asking him to appear on an earlier date which he mistaken for January 28.

He said the court decided to issue an arrest warrant on him.

“The two men came to my house and said I am wanted at the police station,” he said. “They came on a tricycle. And I pleaded with them to allow me speak with my people but they refused, neither did they allow me to go inside the house to pick my phone. They just bundled me into the Keke Napep (tricycle) and took me away.

“I was supposed to appear before a Sharia Court in Maiduguri on the January 16, 2017; but mistakenly I assumed the date was January 28, 2017. Interestingly, I have the court summon but thought it was 28th January.

“Therefore, the police came at the instance of the court with a warrant. They didn’t allow me pick my phone or inform my family until hours later.”

Mr. Guja said the case was a personal one and not connected with any form of culpable crime or Boko Haram.

“The case has no connection with Boko Haram. It is a personal thing and I was not arrested in connection with terrorists or terrorism as speculated,” said Mr. Guja.